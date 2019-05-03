Clear

Driver taken to hospital after car crashed into house on Bell Factory Road in Huntsville

Nobody inside the house was hurt.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 9:45 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 9:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A homeowner is left with some damage after a car hit his house Friday morning on Bell Factory Road in Huntsville.

The homeowner, Bobby Johnson, said the driver of the car fell asleep at the wheel, ran through the fence and into the house. The woman was taken to the hospital, according to Johnson.

Right now, it's unclear if the woman suffered any injuries. Nobody inside the house was hurt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events