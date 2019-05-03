Driver taken to hospital after car crashed into house on Bell Factory Road in Huntsville

A homeowner is left with some damage after a car hit his house Friday morning on Bell Factory Road in Huntsville.
The homeowner, Bobby Johnson, said the driver of the car fell asleep at the wheel, ran through the fence and into the house. The woman was taken to the hospital, according to Johnson.
Right now, it's unclear if the woman suffered any injuries. Nobody inside the house was hurt.
