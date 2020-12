A driver has minor injuries after his vehicle ran under the rear of an 18-wheeler in Morgan County Saturday.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department posted about the wreck on its Facebook page. Deputies, along with Falkville, Hartselle, and Decatur Fire Crews repsonded to the 1-65 wreck.

It took crews two hours to remove the driver. Fortunately, the sheriff's office said the driver only came out with cuts and bruises.