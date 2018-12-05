Driver said medical episode caused single car crash along I-565

One person is recovering after a car crash along Interstate 565.

Madison police sent out an alert around 4:00 Wednesday morning warning drivers of an hour’s long delay just east of Wall Triana along I-565. However, when WAAY 31 arrived on the scene shortly before 4:15, the car was being towed, police had left, and the interstate was back open. We talked with the driver of that car who told us the crash actually happened around midnight. The driver said low blood sugar caused him to pass out behind the wheel and crash.

The driver was not injured.