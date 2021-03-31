Driver rescued from top of vehicle after trying to cross flooded road in Falkville

A person trapped on top of their vehicle after driving through flood waters Wednesday afternoon is safe, thanks to multiple rescue and law enforcement agencies.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Falkville Fire & Rescue and Morgan County Rescue Squad responded to Lacon Road near Vulcan Materials for a report of a subject trapped on top of their vehicle in flood waters, according to a post on Falkville Fire’s Facebook page.

Swiftwater personnel from both agencies made their way to the subject and assisted them back to safety, the post said.

“If you encounter water over a roadway don’t try to drive through it and find an alternate route. #TurnAroundDontDrown,” the post reminds viewers.

The post said these agencies also took part in the rescue: Falkville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, and Morgan County 911