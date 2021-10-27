Driver recovering after 18-wheeler overturns

One driver is recovering after his 18-wheeler overturned late Tuesday night.

It happened on Alabama Highway 20 and Davis street in Lawrence County.

Courtland fire chief Scott Norwood told WAAY 31 the driver was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the wreck, including Courtland, Hillsboro, Town Creek, Red Bank Fire Department's.

North Courtland PD, Courtland PD, AST, LCSO, ALDOT, Greg's ambulance, and Lawrence Co. EMA all assisted.