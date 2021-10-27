Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Driver recovering after 18-wheeler overturns

It happened in Lawrence County late Tuesday night.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 5:47 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 5:48 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

One driver is recovering after his 18-wheeler overturned late Tuesday night.

It happened on Alabama Highway 20 and Davis street in Lawrence County.

Courtland fire chief Scott Norwood told WAAY 31 the driver was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the wreck, including Courtland, Hillsboro, Town Creek, Red Bank Fire Department's.

North Courtland PD, Courtland PD, AST, LCSO, ALDOT, Greg's ambulance, and Lawrence Co. EMA all assisted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events