Driver killed in wreck on Highway 20 in Decatur

A driver was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 20.
Decatur police say at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle wreck near Bibb Garrett Road. A pickup truck was travelling westbound on the highway when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes.
The driver died at the scene. Police are not releasing their name while family is being notified.
