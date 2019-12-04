Clear
Driver killed in two-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

The crash happened west of Russellville. Troopers continue to investigate.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 11:01 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 11:06 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say a man was killed in a crash Wednesday around 5 a.m. in Franklin County.

The two-vehicle crash happened at AL. 24 and County Road 23. It involved a 2011 Suzuki Equator pickup truck driven by Jacob Cox of Red Bay and a 2001 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by John Hill of Pontotoc, Mississippi, troopers say.

Cox was crossing southbound on AL. 24 when his vehicle was hit on its passenger side. According to troopers, the eastbound lanes of AL. 24 were closed for a brief period and later reopened. The crash happened west of Russellville.

Hill was taken to Red Bay Hospital with minor injuries. Troopers continue to investigate.

