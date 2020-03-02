Clear
Driver killed, 20 students injured in Alabama bus crash

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that hit a school bus head on in Alabama has been killed and 20 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 2:39 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MUNFORD, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that hit a school bus head on in Alabama has been killed and 20 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said 41-year-old Victoria Faye Burdette was trying to pass several stopped cars Monday morning when she hit the school bus on a road near Munford.

Talladega County school district officials say seven students from Munford Elementary School, nine students from Munford Middle School and four students from Munford High School were taken to a Talladega hospital along with the bus driver.

Authorities say all of them appear to only suffer minor injuries.

