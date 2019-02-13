Driver injured after vehicle hit guardrail on Interstate 565

Huntsville police responded to a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Interstate 565 westbound, past the exit for Jordan Lane.
The left lane was blocked for the scene to be cleared, but traffic remained moving. The vehicle hit the concrete guardrail, and the sole occupant has minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.
