Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Blake Bottom Road in Huntsville

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO; Surveillance footage is courtesy of Discount Daddies

The driver of the car involved in a deadly car wreck on Blake Bottom Road is now behind bars.

Huntsville police say Cedric Warner was released from the hospital Wednesday night and booked into the Madison County Jail. After reviewing the graphic surveillance video, police charged Warner with manslaughter for his reckless driving.

Right now, police are waiting for toxicology results to see if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"It just goes to say that when you are driving a vehicle, you are responsible and can be held accountable for injuries and the lives in your vehicle," Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police said.

An 18-year-old girl was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition after the wreck. Police say she is expected to be okay.

Lashaundra Logan, 20, was trapped in the back seat of the car after it flipped and crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her classmate described her as a wonderful, beautiful person, who always brightened people's days.