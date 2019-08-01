Driver in deadly Point Mallard Pkwy wreck appears in court for drug, manslaughter charges

A driver in a deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway in June appeared in court on Wednesday for drug and manslaughter charges from that crash.
In a letter to the judge, Jonna McGuyre, 33, admitted to doing meth the night before. She also asked to see her children one last time and said her parental rights are being terminated.
Police said she had meth and two kids in her car at the time of the wreck. Court documents also show that she didn't hit her brakes after hitting the first car and was going so fast she hit Ramsey Williams' car. Williams, 30, died at the scene.
For more information about the wreck, click HERE.
