Clear

Driver in deadly Point Mallard Pkwy wreck appears in court for drug, manslaughter charges

In a letter to the judge, Jonna McGuyre, 33, admitted to doing meth the night before.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:02 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 12:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A driver in a deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway in June appeared in court on Wednesday for drug and manslaughter charges from that crash.

In a letter to the judge, Jonna McGuyre, 33, admitted to doing meth the night before. She also asked to see her children one last time and said her parental rights are being terminated.

Police said she had meth and two kids in her car at the time of the wreck. Court documents also show that she didn't hit her brakes after hitting the first car and was going so fast she hit Ramsey Williams' car. Williams, 30, died at the scene.

For more information about the wreck, click HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events