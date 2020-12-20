UPDATE: Driver identified, facing charges after multi-county chase

State Troopers identifed the driver involved in a multi-county chase Sunday night.

Troopers say 24-year-old Donald Jay Vinet is charged with speeding, attempting elude law enforcement and reckless driving.

Vinet was transrered to the Jefferson County Jail late Sunday night.

5 law enforcement agencies responded to the chase, including: Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Falkville Police Department, Hartselle Police Department, and Priceville Police Department.

Troopers took a female occupant into custody, but released her later.

ALEA is currently ivestigating.

FROM EARLIER:

A multi-county chase ended in Morgan County Sunday night.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the passenger may have been held against her will.

The chase started down in Jefferson County and made its way through Cullman County, finally ending in Morgan County.

The sheriff's office said they deployed spikes to stop the car on I-65. The driver is in custody.

Alabama State Troopers have no released the name of the driver or what charges they may be facing.