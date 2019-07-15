Clear

Driver hospitalized after two vehicles collide

Huntsville police say a driver was hospitalized after wreck on Blue Spring Road.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Nick Santana

Huntsville Police are investigating a two vehicle wreck that happened on Blue Spring Road. That's near Sparkman Drive.


According to police, one of the vehicles involved was construction equipment. The driver of that vehicle was hospitalized. Police did not tell us the condition of the other driver involved.


Once Huntsville Police release more information on the wreck, we will keep you updated on air and online.

