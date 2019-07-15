Driver hospitalized after two vehicles collide

Huntsville Police are investigating a two vehicle wreck that happened on Blue Spring Road. That's near Sparkman Drive.
According to police, one of the vehicles involved was construction equipment. The driver of that vehicle was hospitalized. Police did not tell us the condition of the other driver involved.
Once Huntsville Police release more information on the wreck, we will keep you updated on air and online.
