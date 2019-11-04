Driver killed in wreck on Highway 67 in Decatur

Decatur police say Bobby Lee Miller, 59, is dead after a crash Sunday morning.

The department says around 1:45 a.m., police officers, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS responded to Highway 67 near Mile Marker 37 after a single-vehicle wreck.

According to police, the car driven by Miller, who is from Somerville, was travelling southbound on the highway when it drifted off the right side of the roadway and then returned to the road. Police say it continued southbound, crossing all four traffic lanes, before leaving the left side of the roadway and hitting several trees.

Miller died at the scene of the wreck. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.