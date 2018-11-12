Driver crashes car into fence, runs from police

According to a Huntsville police officer at the scene, a driver crashed a car into a fence at a home on Grunden Drive Monday night.

Police told WAAY 31 the car was stolen from a gas station near the corner of Sparkman Drive and Executive Drive. The man driving the car told our reporter on the scene he was inside buying a soda when he saw and heard the car pull off. He said he tried to chase the car down, but it got away from him.

Police said the driver crashed the car into the fence and ran off. Police also said there were two passengers in the car at the time of the crash who ran off as well. The officer on the scene described the three people as "youngsters."