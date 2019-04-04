Driver charged with manslaughter in deadly Huntsville crash

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Huntsville Police Department’s Lt. Michael Johnson says the driver in the Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53 crash that led to a woman’s death has been released from Huntsville Hospital and charged. (Read more here)

Cedric Warner, 19, was released from Huntsville Hospital Wednesday night and booked into the Madison County Jail for manslaughter, said Johnson, department spokesman.

Lashaundra Logan, 20, died after a wreck about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53.

Police say the driver was heading westbound in a 2006 Honda Civic on Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53 when he ran a stop sign while crossing over Highway 53. This caused him to lose control of the car, which flipped over multiple times into a field on the west side of Highway 53, police say.

According to police, Logan, a passenger in the back seat, was trapped in the car after the wreck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, 19, and the front seat passenger, 18, were taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Huntsville police say surveillance footage was obtained of the wreck, and it shows the car running the stop sign and crossing over Highway 53 at a high rate of speed without slowing down. Police say multiple witnesses gave statements to the same effect.

Logan’s family has been notified of her death.

Michael Thompson, who works near the intersection of Blake Bottom Road and Highway 53, said he heard the wreck from inside the building and ran out to see what happened.

"I heard a loud bang. We were out there. There was a car. There were occupants in the car. I just wanted to make sure everybody was alright," Thompson said.

Thompson said he brought water and paper towels out to the two teens who survived the wreck and that he's sad to hear this happened to someone so young.

Huntsville police said they will provide more details on Thursday about the wreck.