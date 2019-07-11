Clear

Driver charged with a using case of beer as booster seat for 2-year-old

Police in Ontario, Canada, pulled over a driver after spotting a 2-year-old riding shotgun -- strapped to a case of beer doubling as a booster seat.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

(CNN) -- Police in Ontario, Canada, pulled over a driver after spotting a 2-year-old riding shotgun -- strapped to a case of beer doubling as a booster seat.

The driver was pulled over Wednesday near North Perth, about 100 miles west of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police West said on Twitter. The police said someone called in a traffic complaint.

The driver's creative attempt to fashion an improvised child booster seat earned more than a wag of the finger. The 22-year-old driver, who was not identified by name, was charged with failing to ensure a child was properly seat-belted, according to the tweet. The police also notified child services, the agency said.

Police say the law requires children under 40 pounds to be secured in a child car seat and children under the age of 8 and 80 pounds require a booster seat.

In a separate tweet, police said the case of beer was factory sealed, so the driver was not in violation of open container laws.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events