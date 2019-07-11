(CNN) -- Police in Ontario, Canada, pulled over a driver after spotting a 2-year-old riding shotgun -- strapped to a case of beer doubling as a booster seat.
The driver was pulled over Wednesday near North Perth, about 100 miles west of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police West said on Twitter. The police said someone called in a traffic complaint.
The driver's creative attempt to fashion an improvised child booster seat earned more than a wag of the finger. The 22-year-old driver, who was not identified by name, was charged with failing to ensure a child was properly seat-belted, according to the tweet. The police also notified child services, the agency said.
Police say the law requires children under 40 pounds to be secured in a child car seat and children under the age of 8 and 80 pounds require a booster seat.
In a separate tweet, police said the case of beer was factory sealed, so the driver was not in violation of open container laws.
Related Content
- Driver charged with a using case of beer as booster seat for 2-year-old
- A new law in Washington could keep kids in booster seats until middle school
- 2-year-old child fatally shot in Birmingham
- Alabama sued in transgender driver's license case
- Ole Miss gets 2-year bowl ban, other penalties in NCAA case
- Heineken pulls beer commercial after racism complaints
- Pizza Hut expands beer delivery service
- Man charged with throwing weight through window, killing 2-year-old daughter
- UberEATS driver charged with killing customer
- Documents: Limestone County mother arrested after 2-year-old eats meth