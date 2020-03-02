Driver airlifted after hitting Alabama State Trooper vehicle in DeKalb County

A driver was airlifted to the hospital after hitting an Alabama State Trooper's vehicle Sunday night.
Interstate 59 South was shut down at the 235-mile marker. The trooper was already working a wreck when their vehicle was hit.
The trooper was uninjured. There’s no word on the driver’s condition currently.
