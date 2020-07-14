Drive-thru testing to resume in Athens this week

Drive-thru testing is set to resume in Athens this week.

Testing will be held at the Athens Sportsplex from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and next.

Athens-Limestone Hosptial’s director of marketing, Felicia Lambert, said the decision came with an uptick of area cases in an effort to reduce the pressure on ERs and urgent cares.

“You know, they're starting to see a significant amount of patients a day,” Lambert said.

Lambert said she wasn't sure how many people they have the materials to test but said it would be no issue if 200 showed up on Wednesday. The event is, afterall, a team effort.

"The city and the county and the EMA have all partnered with us and they are taking care of all the logistics which has been a wonderful thing for us and for our community,” she said.

Lambert also added that history shows that this type of event usually draws lines, but they are prepared to manage traffic.

“We feel like [the sportsplex] is a central location and it's easy, everyone can stay in their cars and it's a drive-thru, so we're hoping it will go fairly quickly and it'll be easy on our community to do this."

Lambert said most people should have results in 48-72 hours.