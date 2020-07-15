Drive-thru testing resumes in Limestone County

Drive-thru testing is back in Limestone County.

Testing is on Wednesday and Thursday, this week and next, at the Athens Sportsplex. The clinic is a partnership between Athens-Limestone Hospital, the emergency management agency, and the city and county governments.

On Wednesday, nearly 150 people got tested. According to the hospital, up to 400 tests can be administered per day.

Athens-Limestone Hospital nurse Rachael Bailey was among those swabbing drivers on Wednesday. She says the new process, which is swab testing only, is much quicker than the previous one. Previously, people used to see a doctor on site, which could take up to 15 minutes, according to Bailey.

“Depending on the amount of people in the car, it's taking less than a minute to get them swabbed and out,” she said.

Once swabbed, the hospital said people can expect to have results back from Birmingham's Assurance Scientific Laboratories in 48 to 72 hours.

“The lab that we're using,” Bailey said, “has promised us that they'll have the results to us through the portal, so that the hospital staff has quick access to it and then they'll notify the patient.”

Bailey said people have been grateful for the opportunity to get tested so quickly and hopes to test as many people as possible on Thursday.

“We hope to see a little more, and we are here until 12 or until we run out of the test, but we have more than enough,” she said.

If you don't have insurance, it costs $100 to be tested there.

Assurance Scientific Laboratories could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.