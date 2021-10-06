Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic set for next week at Marshall Tech School

Individuals, families and groups who attend can get their flu vaccine without ever leaving the car.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The Marshall County Health Department will be provided flu vaccinations at a drive-thru flu shot clinic Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The event will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School, 12312 U.S. 431, Guntersville. Individuals, families and groups can receive the vaccine without leaving their vehicle.

Shots will be available for those 6 months and older between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The clinic is free for those who present a Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Medicare or Medicaid insurance card. For everyone else, cost is $5 but MCHD said no patient will be turned away for inability to pay.

Flu shots will be administered by MCHD nurses on a first-come, first-served basis until 3 p.m. or the vaccine supply is exhausted, MCHD said. Patients are encouraged to wear short-sleeved shirts for easier access to the upper arm. Spanish-speaking personnel will be onsite to assist as needed.

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for anyone 6 months or older, those with chronic disease or who are immunocompromised, health care workers and caretakers, as well as their family members.

Partners in next week’s clinic include the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, MCHD, Marshall Technical School-Public Safety, Guntersville Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Guntersville Fire & Rescue, North Alabama Health Care Coalition, Marshall Medical Centers and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events