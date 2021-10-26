Clear
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic set for Thursday in Lawrence County

Covid-19 vaccines will also be available.

Oct 26, 2021
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The Lawrence County Health Department will offer a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Thursday for residents interested in getting their flu shot.

The clinic will run from 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. or while supplies last, in the health department’s parking lot.

There is no charge for those with Medicare or Blue Cross/Blue Shield who present their insurance cards. For everyone else, the cost is $5, though LCHD said no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will also be available.

