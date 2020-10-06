Drive-thru flu shots being offered at Marshall County Tech School

Tuesday morning, tents are set up and ready to go with more than 400 vaccines. Students in green uniforms are from the technical school's public safety class. They worked security detail on the clinic. The shot cost 5 dollars, but is free to people with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare or Medicaid cards.

Sara Shelton, clinic supervisor with the Marshall County Health Department, explains why the health department, emergency management and other agencies decided to have the drive-thru clinic after a few years off.

"It's always been successful and its always been used as a pandemic exercise, especially now with COVID, no better time than to do it again this year," said Shelton.

Shelton went on to explain that if you missed this clinic today you need to make an appointment with your health care provider to get your flu shot.

Making sure you're as protected as possible from virus weakening your immune system is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.