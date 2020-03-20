Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens at John Hunt Park in Huntsville

UPDATE: The site has been closed due to weather conditions.

FROM EARLIER:

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is now open in Huntsville.

It's open until 5 p.m. Friday at John Hunt Park on Airport Road for anyone with a doctor's note for testing. Along with the note, patients also need a photo ID and health insurance card.

Since it opened at 9 Friday morning, around 30 cars had come to the drive-thru by the afternoon to be tested. Each patient stays in their car while a medical professional swabs their nose.

Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama and the City of Huntsville partnered to open the site just on Friday and have 400 tests available for the day. The testing kits were donated by Assurance Scientific Laboratories and will be tested by them as well.

"This is not peace of mind testing. This is a phase where individuals who have reason to get tested come and get tested and then shelter in place at home," said Mary Elizabeth Moor, the CEO of Thrive Alabama.

The City of Huntsville administrator said that the testing site could be closed down if the weather gets severe. We also learned Huntsville Hospital plans on having more clinics like this if necessary.

