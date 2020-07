Drive-through Coronavirus testing moving this week in Madison County

Testing:

Monday, July 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at John Hunt Park

Tuesday, July 21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Union Chapel M.B. Church on Winchester Road.

Wednesday, July 22, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at First M.B. Church on Blue Spring’s Road.

Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at Union Chapel M.B. Church on Winchester Road.

Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. -1 p.m at Progressive Union M.B. Church on Brandon Town Road.

About 300 tests will be available each day for asymptomatic patients and no doctor's order is required.

Results will take about a week.