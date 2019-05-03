Drive 4UR Community event raising funds for WEDC in Huntsville

The WEDC Foundation Board has come together with Woody Anderson Ford to bring a fun and unique fundraising event to support our scholars, the annual Drive 4UR Community event!

The event is free to participate and all are welcome to attend. Simply come out to the US Space & Rocket Center on May 9, any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and drive your favorite car truck or SUV. The team at Woody Anderson Ford will be on hand to make sure your driving experience is second to none.

Come out and join the women of the WEDC and the board members of the WEDC Foundation along with the team from Woody Anderson Ford and drive your dream car! Hot dogs, sodas, music and amazing test drives, all to raise funds for scholarships provided by the WEDC Foundation. When 300 people come out and take a test drive, Woody Anderson Ford will donate $6,000 to the WEDC Foundation. Drive your dream car and help women across North Alabama Reach their dreams of a college degree.

Each year the WEDC Foundation raises money to fund several scholarships for deserving women in the North Alabama area. To qualify for the scholar program, a woman must meet specified criteria including, live, work and attend school in Limestone, Madison, Marshall or Morgan counties; at least 19 years old; have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or greater; must be currently employed a minimum of 40 hours per month. Additional criteria apply and can be found here, Scholar Criteria.

The WEDC Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit located in Huntsville, Alabama, founded in 1998 by the 501(c) 6 non-profit, sister organization Women’s Economic Development Council (WEDC). The mission and vision of the organization are centered around empowering women in our community to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. The mark this organization plans to leave on North Alabama is a significant increase in the number of women who are economically self-sufficient.

For more details, visit wedcfoundation.org or email ED@wedcfoundation.org.