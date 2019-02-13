Drill sergeant pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 recruits

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) - A drill sergeant at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to killing two recruits who were marching in front of his vehicle in 2017.
The Post and Courier reports Andrew Marrow told the court Monday that he was running on four hours of sleep while driving a truck behind a group of marching U.S. Army recruits. He said he fell asleep and awoke to screams.
Pvt. Ethan Shrader, of Tennessee, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Ohio, were pinned beneath the truck and later died. Several other recruits were critically wounded. A 2018 Army report blamed the exhaustion of Marrow and his superiors.
Marrow pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty and negligent homicide. His trial resumes Tuesday. If convicted, he faces the possibility of incarceration and dishonorable discharge.
