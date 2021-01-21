Drier weather only lasts through Saturday

Showers and mist have faded for most of North Alabama. While a stray sprinkle is possible tonight, most of us will stay dry through Friday and Saturday. Temperatures stay "mild" for this time of year with lows in the lower 40s. Behind the cold front, Friday's highs won't make it past the lower 50s.

Our next big weather maker starts as showers overspreading the area through the day Sunday. Recent data have brought down rain totals quite a bit for this event and instead keeps the heavier rain farther north. However, we still stand to pick up about one to two inches Sunday and Monday. Trends are also showing the potential for strong to severe storms with the passage of a cold front Monday, so we'll be monitoring that threat in the coming days.