Drier by Thursday afternoon but north Alabama remains in wet pattern

A pesky batch of showers was slow to clear north Alabama from west to east Thursday morning. Yet drier conditions and clearing will move in the rest of the morning with some sunshine heading into Thursday afternoon. Coverage of showers and storms will be much lower this afternoon and evening, especially compared to Wednesday's widespread rain.

With a little bit more sunshine today, Thursday's highs will also make a run at the upper-80s which will make for uncomfortable conditions considering the very humid conditions still in place.

The widespread showers and storms unfortunately return to North Alabama Friday and this wet pattern sticks around through the next 7 days. Several inches of rain will be possible through the middle of next week.