Drier and slightly more seasonable this week

While many folks are excited about a cool down, it's the rain we've see over the past 12 to 24 hours that has really been the best news of the past month or so.

Most locations picked up between one and two inches of rain from the approaching cold front. This steady rain will help relieve some of the drought conditions, but it won't be a drought buster. That's especially the case for our eastern counties. We'll need several of these steady, soaking rains to return our area to "normal" conditions and remove the drought from north Alabama.

The forecast for the next 7 days doesn't show much in the way of additional rainfall. We do have another cold front forecast to swing through Friday night into Saturday, which will bring some moisture. The bigger story with that next front will be the cold air it brings. Highs barely hit the low to mid 70s next weekend and lows will drop to the mid 40s Saturday night. In regard to the rain, we're only expecting an additional trace up to a tenth of an inch in total across the next 7 days.