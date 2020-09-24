Drier and a bit warmer to end the week

It’s been a very active day across the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network! Thursday’s rain has been persistent, to say the least. That’s especially true through the heart of North Alabama, where the highest rainfall totals have been so far. Some spots closer to the I-65 corridor picked up well over 3 inches. Fortunately, the flash flooding risk has been reduced due to the fact that rainfall rates weren’t quite as high as anticipated.

Overnight, the rain finally starts to taper as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta shift northeastward. The chance for a stray shower is present, but the heavy rain will be a thing of the past. Temperatures plateau overnight in the mid 60s, then make it to the mid 70s Friday afternoon. We should be good to go when it comes to Friday Night Football. Temperatures will hover around 70 for most of the games and only a stray shower is expected.

For the weekend, we’re back in the 80s. It’s not completely dry as an isolated shower is possible Sunday. Rain chances increase a bit during the first of the work week due to an approaching cold front. There is a decent amount of disagreement in just how long and how much rain will stick around through mid-week, but there is a fair amount of confidence that we’re going to get another cool down. By Thursday morning, temperatures should be back near 50 with highs only near 70 during the afternoon.