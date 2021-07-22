Clear
Drier Thursday but a few afternoon pop-ups possible

Shower and storm coverage drops Thursday with best chances for areas further south and west. You may also notice

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 8:47 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The same front that has been drifting over north Alabama the last 5 days is still overhead Thursday. However, much drier air north of this boundary is sagging south to about the Tennessee River today. Along with the drier air dropping south we're also seeing smoke from the Western wildfires. This drier air will keep best storm chances to the south and west. Franklin, Lawrence Counties have by far the best rain chances this afternoon.

Highs reach the upper 80s and any storms dissipate after sunset. Rinse and repeat for Friday, then a somewhat drier pattern takes shape for the weekend. Only isolated storms are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be hotter by the weekend and beginning of next week. Expect highs in the lower 90s with very humid air in place, too. That means "feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits by Monday. Showers and storms increase in coverage again by Tuesday.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
