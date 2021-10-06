Clear
Drier Thursday after severe, flooding threats subside

The first half of Wednesday night will be a wet and stormy one, especially along and east of I-65.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:45 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 10 PM for Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Marshall, Lincoln, Jackson, and DeKalb Counties. In addition to the tornado threat, we’ll also have the risk for damaging wind gusts and hail with any stronger storms. In fact, a storm in Cullman County produced quarter-size hail Wednesday afternoon. 

Flash flooding is another big concern, particularly across our eastern counties. Heavy rain looks to set up shop as the severe threat diminishes and we are looking at a few hours of heavy rain along and near the AL/GA state line through early Thursday morning.

In regard to the tornado threat, we’ll be watching radar closely in the coming hours. A few storms have shown signs of weak rotation, so the Tornado Watch is in place for good reason. Once tonight’s rain ends, only a few showers are expected Thursday. It gets even better Friday and the weekend will offer a great chance to dry out with sunshine and highs near 80.

