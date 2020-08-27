Drier Thursday, Severe threat from Laura's remnants Friday

The first half of Thursday remains dry in North Alabama. Any bit of sunshine warms today's afternoon highs to the low 90s. Combined with the humidity, heat index values will be at or above 100°. With all the heat and humidity today, there may be enough instability to get a few storms going this afternoon and evening. Today's lightning threat is low but still possible for both school dismissal and football games this evening.

Focus is also on Hurricane Laura and its wide ranging bands of heavy rain storms. The remnants of Laura continue to race north through Louisiana then into Arkansas. By Friday, Laura will make a sharp eastward turn across Kentucky.

North Alabama has been upgraded to a Slight Risk(2 out of 5) for severe storms Friday and into early Saturday. Data sources are converging on a severe threat from a line of storms sweeping west to east through North Alabama by mid-afternoon. Damaging winds is the most likely hazard with any severe storms but a quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.

Another threat will be heavy rain. Latest forecasts indicate between one to two inches are expected through the weekend, with locally higher amounts closer to three inches along the Mississippi state line. North Alabama returns to the typical summertime pattern of afternoon showers and storms by Sunday. Highs will be a few degrees cooler to start the new work week, with lows in the mid 80s.