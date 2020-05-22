Drier Friday afternoon, unsettled Memorial Day Weekend

A strong thunderstorm complex moved into North Alabama around sunrise Friday morning bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Thankfully storms were not severe but many areas saw peak wind gusts near 35 mph and isolated higher. A warm front surging north will help to keep most storms this afternoon and evening in Tennessee. If we can get enough sunshine this afternoon highs may even reach the low 80s. With this afternoon heat we can't rule out a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm but most if not all should stay dry through this evening.

Memorial Day weekend will be warm and unsettled. Expect mid to upper 80s Saturday through Monday but that also comes with scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening. It will not be a washout this weekend by any means so don't cancel outdoor plans. Just keep an eye on the sky. If something looks threatening pull up the WAAY-31 Weather App and track storms that may close enough that you need to head indoors.