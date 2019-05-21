Dressbarn closing all stores – including 2 in Huntsville

Dressbarn released the following information this week.

For now, stores remain open. The Huntsville stores are located at 2750 Carl T. Jones Drive SE and 6275 North West University Drive.

To Our Loyal Customers:

For more than 50 years, we have been proud to be your go-to fashion destination, providing a great selection at tremendous value. From working women to mothers on the go, we have been there for our customers – for their everyday needs as well as their most special occasions. On behalf of the entire Dressbarn team, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and your business.

It has been our pleasure to serve you, making it all the more difficult to let you know that the decision has been made to begin winding down the Dressbarn business. This means that we will eventually be closing all of our stores.

Dressbarn isn’t going away just yet, however. All Dressbarn stores are open, and our sales associates are serving customers as usual. You can also continue to shop online at dressbarn.com and use your Dressbarn credit card for purchases. There are no changes to our current return, refund, or gift card policies or our loyalty rewards programs.

We invite you to shop with us and stock up before we close our doors. We are still offering the same great customer experience, with even better deals and value. More information on store closing sales to come.

We are proud of the important role that Dressbarn has played in the retail industry as a female-founded company offering affordable fashion for the working woman. From our first store, opened in Stamford, Connecticut in 1962, to where the Dressbarn brand has evolved to today, it has been an honor to serve as a fashion destination for so many generations of women.

We appreciate your support, thank you for your loyalty, and look forward to seeing you in one of our stores soon.