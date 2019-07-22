Dress Barn closing 62 stores, including Huntsville location

A Dress Barn store in Huntsville will soon be shutting down.
The location at 2750 Carl T Jones Dr SE has already started its clearance sales. It's set to close in August.
The company announced it's closing 62 stores by the end of the year. To see the full list, click here.
