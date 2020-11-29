'Dream It Do It Alabama' scholarship application deadline Monday

Students looking for a career in the automotive industry have just a day left to apply for a scholarship.

The 'Dream It. Do It." scholarship is awarded through a partnership between the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System.

Recipients receive a $3,600 scholarship. It's designed for high school seniors or college freshmen who plan "to pursue an automotive manufacturing related career in Alabama."

The deadline to apply is Monday, November 30. For what you need to do to apply, click here.