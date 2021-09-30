Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 4:34 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 4:35 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events