Brewer moving from area title game drama

It was a crazy day of Volleyball at the Von Braun Center. Some drama from a game earlier this week between Brewer and Arab High School has many people talking about it. No one knows what happened, and no one really wanted to talk to us today.

”We knew something was off,” Brewer Senior Madisen Adams said.

That's how players and fans from Brewer High School felt during their area championship game against Arab High School on Monday.

“They weren’t aggressive. They weren’t playing their most aggressive hitters and that was a dead giveaway,” Brewer Junior Evaiah Burrows said.

Adams said Arab is always one of the best teams in Brewer's area.

The Patriots beat the Knights in three sets. Something they've never done before.

Brewer Volleyball Coach Jill Faulkner said there was no competition in the area championship game.

When these two teams met during the regular season the score was always close, and one team didn't always beat the other.

“In my opinion that wasn’t their best play,” Faulkner said.

There are many thoughts on how or why the Knights would have done this, but none we could confirm.

Faulkner said she and her team aren't letting this get them down anymore.

“We’ve talked a lot about it, we’re moving on, I think it was a good lesson for my girls,” Faulkner said.

The Patriots take on Jasper High School in the next round and Faulkner hopes her team will always know that they are going to play to win.

No one from Arab was able to be contacted to get their side of this, but Arab's principal John Ingram did speak with AL.com. Ingram said there was no way the Knights lost on purpose, they just simply were beat by a better team.