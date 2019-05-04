Drama at Kentucky Derby

Country House's stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby paid off big as a 65-1 long shot.

The chestnut colt with Flavien Prat aboard covered the muddy 1¼ miles in 2:03.93 and paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60. The $132.40 to win was the second-highest payout in Derby history.

Code of Honor returned $15.20 and $9.80 for second while Tacitus paid $5.60 for third.

The victory was only the second in seven career starts for Country House. His initial win came by 3½ lengths at 1 1/16 mile on Jan. 17 at Gulfstream Park.

Country House has pulled off a huge upset in the Kentucky Derby as stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Maximum Security had appeared to win the 145th Derby by 1¾ lengths in the mud after taking control out of the final turn. The objection was filed and stewards took about 20 minutes reviewing the race from several angles before declaring Country House the winner. Jockey Flavien Prat then celebrated as the finish was announced to the surprised crowd of 157,729.