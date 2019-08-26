Drake State students now able to work with latest Toyota cars and engines

Students at Drake State will now be able to work hands-on with the latest Toyota cars and engines.

The goal is to prepare them as best as possible to enter the workforce.

Stephen O'Rourke is in his fourth semester at Drake State and has a passion for working on cars. He says working in the automobile industry is getting tougher every day.

"I'm a big fan of technology, I love the puzzle of automobiles. I love to learn everything there is to learn about a system," he said. "You have to be a plumber. You have to be a computer programmer. You have to be so many different things to be able to work on today's automobiles."

Students had been working on old cars and engines to study and learn, but that does no good as technology evolves. On Monday, Toyota Alabama donated two 2019 corollas and 12 engines to the school.

That equipment costs almost $200,000. Toyota representatives say they hope Drake State can prepare their potential employees.

"I hope they rip the engines apart and study them backwards and forwards and upside down, because we'd love to have them come work for us," April Mason from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama said.

Mason says it's crucial for students to be working on the latest equipment. We're this donation could spark even more interest for other students to get involved.

O'Rourke says he's ready to start learning the new engines and get to work.

"The correct engines, the correct cars, the up-to-date technology for us to be able to learn it, so that we can go out in the workforce and actually make a difference," he said.

The donated cars and engines were initially used for on-site training at the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville. Students have already started to work on the new cars.