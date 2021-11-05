Drake State launches welding boot camp to promote interest in career

Drake State Community and Technical College is hoping to spark interest in welding through the launch of a welding boot camp.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be about 49,000 welding-related job openings each year between now and 2030. The bureau says many of these openings will be a result of workers moving to other occupations or retiring from the industry.

Drake State said the interest in welding and similar jobs is clear.

“This program has become so popular that we had to roll out another boot camp,” said Karen Ray, workforce development director at Drake State. “The first boot camp was filled with potential full-time students and engineers looking to advance their skills in a technical trade.”

Drake State’s welding boot camp is eight hours long and costs $300. The college said participants will learn materials, welding fundamentals and safety from a certified Drake State welding instructor.

“This opportunity is a pathway that can lead to certifications,” Ray said. “Being certified is a needed qualification for today’s advanced manufacturing workforce.”

Private group classes are also available. Personal protection equipment can be purchased or rented for an additional cost.

To learn more, click here or call 256-551-5227. The application deadline is Nov. 12, with the camp set to start Nov. 19.