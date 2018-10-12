Clear

J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College announces new president

J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College has announced the name of its new president, Patricia Sims.

Sims has previously worked as the Dean of the College of Education at Athens State University. She also served as the Student Services Management Director and Dean of Instructional and Student Services at Drake State for over 12 years.

Sims will assume her position as president at Drake State on December 1, 2018.

