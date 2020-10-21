Drake State and Mazda Toyota start apprenticeship program

Drake State Community and Technical College announced a partnership with Mazda Toyota to start its first apprenticeship program.

Students will go to school and work on the plant floor at Mazda Toyota. WAAY 31 spoke with one of the students on what this means for him.

Students who get to be apart of the apprenticeship program will be in school at Drake State two days out of the week and work at Mazda Toyota for three days out of the week, directly working with a mentor and getting paid.

Once finished, they'll have earned a spot on the team as a full-time employee if wanted.

"I've always dreamed of working for a huge company like Mazda Toyota so I'm just ready to take on the challenge that comes with it," said Darise Andrews.

Andrews is one of two chosen students who are part of the newly announced partnership.

Representatives from Drake State told us this has been in the works for nearly two years and they believe it's needed with the workforce development we're seeing in Huntsville.

The program will be two years long and once finished, they'll have earned their associate degree in applied science in industrial maintenance and will be a full-time employee candidate for Mazda Toyota.

The human resource development manager from Mazda Toyota told us they're proud to be able to start this working relationship with Drake State.

"This is just one step in that direction. Not just for Mazda Toyota. For Toyota, Polaris, all the other companies in this area, how do we build workforce so that they can actually hire from a really skilled and motivated pool," said Scott Russo.

To be considered for the competitive program, you have to be enrolled at Drake State and will need a resume to go through the interview process.

Representatives from Drake State told us this will not be the only program like this. They are working with other area employers to create something similar.