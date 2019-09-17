Clear

Drake State College partners with local dealership to offer incentives to students

A program was created to give students incentives to finish school.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Drake State College and a local dealership are joining forces to offer auto technician students incentives to complete their schooling.

The general manager at Frank Williams Dealership said he would run into a problem where a job applicant only had two semesters of school completed and he would have to spend time teaching them everything they hadn't yet learned.
And Drake State noticed a lot of students were dropping out because they needed to get jobs in order to live.
So they created a program where Drake State students could work paid internships while earning their two-year degree and then have job placement once they graduate.

"The parntership's gonna consist of internship, curriculum from the manufacturer, job placement, vehicles we're gonna supply, also tools. And create a pipeline between students and our business in terms of automotive," said Frank Williams the general manager at Frank Williams Dealership.

The students also have the option to graduate brand certified meaning they'll have the certification needed to work on specific brands in a service department.

