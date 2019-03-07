Dragon Ball Z actor raises money for Lee County victims

While many places are collecting important items for Lee County tornado victims, one event this weekend will be raising money through ticket sales and a famous voice actor.

The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo will be donating a portion of profits to the American Red Cross. A voice actor who plays a character named Trunks on Dragon Ball Z, Eric Vale, will also be raising money at the event. He will be signing autograph cards that cost $30 each and donating $2 for every one he signs.

"I have sat in the basement of buildings while huge tornadoes passed over and I know how scary that is, and I know people who have lost everything, so it's hit a little closer to home than some things may have," said Vale.

The director of the expo, Jeremy Long, said they haven't come up with what percentage of the profit will be going to Lee County. They will make that decision within the next two days.

"If ever I was affected by something, I would want the help of others and so we have this ability to be able to give back, and we are going to seize the moment," said director, Jeremy Long.