Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months for tax and bank fraud Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dragon Ball Z actor raises money for Lee County victims

The voice actor will be at the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo this weekend.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

While many places are collecting important items for Lee County tornado victims, one event this weekend will be raising money through ticket sales and a famous voice actor.

The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo will be donating a portion of profits to the American Red Cross. A voice actor who plays a character named Trunks on Dragon Ball Z, Eric Vale, will also be raising money at the event. He will be signing autograph cards that cost $30 each and donating $2 for every one he signs.

"I have sat in the basement of buildings while huge tornadoes passed over and I know how scary that is, and I know people who have lost everything, so it's hit a little closer to home than some things may have," said Vale.

The director of the expo, Jeremy Long, said they haven't come up with what percentage of the profit will be going to Lee County. They will make that decision within the next two days.

"If ever I was affected by something, I would want the help of others and so we have this ability to be able to give back, and we are going to seize the moment," said director, Jeremy Long.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events