Dr. Richard Showers leaves behind legacy inside the recreation center he helped make better

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 3:19 PM
Posted By: Matt Kroschel

As dozens of people paid tribute to Dr. Richard Showers Sr., at his funeral Thursday, inside a rec center that bares his name a few miles away, another group of people gathered to honor his life in their own special way.

“I am on my way to a swimming class," Eurydice Osterman told WAAY 31 News. “In my retirement I’m learning how to swim and I’m very appreciative for this facility.”

Osterman is just one of hundreds of people who visit the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center for different reasons each week.

“It means a lot and I am grateful for the work Dr. Showers has done," she said.

Hitting the water, members of an adult swim class shared memories of the man they all knew in different ways, but are all connected though this pool.

"When I came here I was so amazed and happy that they have this pool in the community and I’m so grateful Dr. Showers for what he’s done to make it so pleasant for us,"Mary Spragins said.

Spragins will tell you it takes a person like Dr. Showers was, to make things better inside a community.

“We miss him we feel his spirit."

