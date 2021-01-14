Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events scheduled in North Alabama

Events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are being held across North Alabama.
Find a list of ways to celebrate below:
- Zenzele Consignment in Huntsville is hosting its fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. It's located at 2205-F University Drive in the Northwood Plaza.
- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance March is happening at the University of North Alabama on Monday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. Participants should gather on the front entrance steps of the Wendell W. Gunn Commons.
- The Delta Theta Lambda Education Foundation of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is hosting a virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
- Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association’s 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Awards Breakfast is happening Monday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
- Virtual Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay/ArtContest is happening Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.