"Dr. Henry and Nell Lane Bradford Auditorium," is now open at AAMU

An auditorium at Alabama A&M University is finally back open after being closed for about 10 years for renovations.

After the $2.6 million renovations were complete, the university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially re-open the auditorium.

They named it "Dr. Henry and Nell Lane Bradford Auditorium."

The Bradford's served over 80 years in total in the music department at AAMU.

Dr. Henry Bradford passed away, but Nell Lane was honored at the ceremony.

She told WAAY 31 that it's almost overwhelming to have the place where she spent many years, now named after her and her husband.

“I’m just so appreciative, I’m just so happy that they are even considering doing something like this. It’s very humbling," she said.

The renovation maintained the look of the original auditorium but made sure everything was safe and up-to-date.